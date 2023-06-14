NOTICE OF PUBLICE HEARING – WALLINGFORD DEVELOPMENT REVIEW A Development Review Board (DRB) meeting has been scheduled for Thursday 29 June 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Hall Office (74 School St. Wallingford, VT.) Application # 23-16: (G. Thayer-Leighton Landscapes, LLC) Applying to operate a landscape/masonry business to include employees and materials in ARR Zoning District. Interested parties are requested to sign the attendance register at Hearing or have submitted written testimony by Close of Business 4.30PM 28 June 2023 to Zoning Office or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to the Vermont Environmental Court. A complete copy of the application is available for review at Town Offices. Any questions or correspondence may be directed via email to ZA at zoning@wallingfordVT.com.