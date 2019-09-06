Town of Proctor Notice of Public Hearing The Town of Proctor is/are considering making application to the State of Vermont for a VCDP Accessibility Modification Grant 2019 under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 6:00 PM on 9/23/2019 at Proctor Free Library, 4 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765 to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for $100,000 in VCDP funds which will be used to accomplish the following activities: Town Office Renovations Copies of the proposed application are available at Proctor Town Office, 45 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765 and may be viewed during the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Stanley Wilbur, Town Manager at 802-459-3333 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191. Legislative Body for the Town of Proctor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.