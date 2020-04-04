NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Ira Select Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to adopt the new Town Plan. This meeting will be held by conference call only. You may join by calling: 1-800-920-7487; pin: 40 589 863 There is no physical location for this meeting. The geographic area affected by the Town Plan is the entire Town of Ira. Copies of the Town Plan and accompanying maps are available for public review at the Ira Town Clerk’s office. Copies may also be obtained via email, by submitting a request to: iraclerk@vermontel.net
