Notice of Public Meeting Water System Improvements The Town will be making water system improvements on Upper Park Street, Chatterton Park and Larson Street this summer. The work will entail constructing new 8-inch water mains, abandoning the existing 4 inch water mains and connecting existing water service lines to the new main. The Selectboard will be holding a public meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Proctor Free Library to describe the project, explain the impact on abutting property owners, receive comments and respond to questions. The project Engineers will be at the meeting to answer questions and discuss how the project may impact residents If you have any questions before the meeting or are unable to make the meeting please feel free to contact me or Stan Wilbur, Town Manager. Bruce Baccei, Selectboard Chair
