Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High near 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to light rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.