Town & Village of Ludlow Development Review Board Notice of Public Hearing A meeting will be held on December 09, 2019 at 6:00 P.M., in Howard Barton Jr. Conference Room, located in the Ludlow Town Hall, to hear the following application: APPLICATION NUMBER: 85-105-CU; Amendment No. 17 APPLICANT: Brandon Durham, T2B Fitness Athletics LLC PROPERTY LOCATION: 57 Pond Street, Okemo Market Place PARCEL NUMBER: 030359.000 REASON FOR HEARING: Amendment to a Conditional Use Permit to change the use from a law office to a 24-hour gym. Additional information may be obtained in the Planning & Zoning Office in the Town Hall. Pursuant to 24 VSA §4464(a)(1)(c) and 4471(a), participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing prior to the meeting and mailed to: Ludlow Planning & Zoning, PO Box 359, Ludlow, VT 05149 or by email at planning@ludlow.vt.us or zaassist@ludlow.vt.us Rosemary Goings, Board Clerk
