NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - Brandon Development Review Board (DRB) On Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM; both in-person at Town Hall, 1 Conant Square (ground floor) and via Zoom remote conferencing; the Brandon DRB will hold Public Hearings to review: Application #6426 a request from Linda Grace of 3 Briggs Lane to Appeal the Zoning Administrator’s determination of zoning compliance of past zoning permits for the structure(s) at 12-14 Conant Square (Parcel #22-51-22.02). Application # 6250 a request from Chris Conlin of 10 Champlain St. (Parcel # 22-51-13) for a Setback Waiver for construction of a 12’ x 32’ x 12 h. addition to the east side of his detached storage structure. Concise copies of these applications are posted at www.TownofBrandon.com. Complete copies are available for review at Town Office, 49 Center St. Brandon. This Meeting & Hearing will be conducted remotely by Zoom audio & visual program. Log on instructions are posted on Town website, and at Brandon Post Offices and Town Office. Interested Parties are to be registered and present testimony, or have submitted written testimony to the Town, by 7:10 pm of the Hearing date or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to VT Superior Court (Environmental Division).