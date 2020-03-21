TOWN OF MENDON NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Pursuant to the provisions of Title 24, Chapter 17, V.S.A., and the town of Mendon zoning and subdivision ordinances, the Mendon Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing and will conduct a public hearing on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at the town clerk’s office in the town of Mendon. The meeting will be held electronically. Interested persons are to check the Town of Mendon website at www.mendonvt.org for directions to attend the meeting via Go to Meeting. The purpose of the hearing is to afford interested persons an opportunity to express their views on the following: Application submitted by Paquette Property Management & Consulting, LLC to amend the site plan approval for the property located at 125 Valley View Drive (off of U.S. Route 4) in Mendon, Vermont, in order for the applicant to construct a new 40’ x 100” storage unit building at the site. Further information is available by contacting the town clerk’s office at 2282 U.S. Route 4, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., by telephone or email. The town office is closed on Fridays. /s/__________________________ Therese M. Corsones Mendon Planning Commission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.