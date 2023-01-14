Notice of Public Hearing Town of Proctor Zoning Board of Adjustment Under the provisions of the Town of Proctor Zoning Regulations Article XIII the Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing at 6 PM on February 2, 2023 at Town Hall, 45 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765 to consider an appeal regarding a notice of violation for the use of unpermitted temporary structures at 31 North Street Proctor, VT. Property Owner: Frank Beyette Property Address: 31 North Street, Proctor, VT 05765 Property District: Commercial Appellant: Frank Beyette Abutters are hereby notified that further information can be found at the Town Clerk’s Office, 45 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765 which is open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ______________________________ Proctor Zoning Board of Adjustment Carol Protivansky, Chair Enclosure: Notification List Notification List All abutting properties: 27 market street 25 market street 24 market street 24 north street 45 north street 5 green square 9 green square 23 green square 62 main street 61 main street 28 north street 30 north street
