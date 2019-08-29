Town of Proctor Zoning Board of Adjustment Notice of Public Hearing The Town of Proctor Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday September 12, 2019 at the Proctor Free Library Community Room, 4 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765 to consider an application for a side setback variance for an addition to the Town Office building under the provisions of the Town of Proctor Zoning Regulations Article X for Town of Proctor, 45 Main Street, 45 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765. Property Owner: Town of Proctor Applicant: Town of Proctor Location: 45 Main Street, Proctor, VT District: Commercial Action Requested: Side Setback Variance Abutters are hereby notified that further information can be found at the Town Clerk’s Office, 45 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765 which is open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Participation in this hearing is a per-requisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Proctor Zoning Board of Adjustment Richard Horner, Chair. August 28, 2019
