NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLANNING COMMISSION TOWN OF HUBBARDTON Pursuant to the provisions of Title 24, Chapter 117, V.S.A. and the Town of Hubbardton subdivision ordinances the Hubbardton Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing and will conduct a public meeting at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Town Hall, 1831 Monument Hill Rd. in the Town of Hubbardton for the following purpose: 1. Hearing on plan review of Application 1417 for a 2-lot subdivision of land owned by Robert and Geraldine Dillon located on 269 Hortonia Rd., Map 5, Lot 35. The application requests permission to divide 6.08 acres into one 5.4 acre lot and one .68 acre lot. Additional information is available at the Hubbardton Town Office at 1831 Monument Hill Road, Hubbardton, M, W, Th, F between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 2:00 P.M. Dated: July 10, 2020 Shawn DuBois – Chair Hubbardton Planning Commission
