Town of Pittsford, Vermont Notice of Public Hearings on Proposed Public Assemblies Ordinance * Wednesdays, June 19 and July 17, 2019 Municipal Office Conference Room 6:30 P.M. AGENDA 1. 6:30 P.M. – Open Meeting 2. Presentation and Explanation of Proposed Public Assemblies Ordinance 3. Public Comment/Discussion 4. Adjournment _________________________________________________________ *The proposed Public Assemblies Ordinance seeks, among other objectives, to enable emergency responders to be aware of and adequately prepare for the potential consequences of large gatherings of people with attendant parking, medical, police and fire response needs. The full text of the proposed Public Assemblies Ordinance may be reviewed at the Pittsford Town Offices (in care of Town Manager John Haverstock, 426 Plains Road, Pittsford, VT 05763) or on the Town’s website at www.pittsfordvermont.com . Questions or comments may be presented to the Select Board either at its regular meetings or during either of the two Public Hearings scheduled on this topic. If and when adopted by the Select Board, this proposed Ordinance will become effective after the passage of 60 days unless, within 44 days of adoption, at least 5% of the registered voters of Pittsford sign a petition, presented to the Town Clerk or Select Board, demanding a Town-wide vote on the question of disapproving the Ordinance.
