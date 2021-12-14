Notice of Public Hearing This is to inform the public that the Board of Supervisors of the Rutland County Solid Waste District will hold its annual Budget Hearing for 2022. The hearing is scheduled for Monday, December 27, 2021 At 6:30 p.m. At Virtual Meeting at GoTo Meeting link https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/114883117 The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments from the public regarding the proposed District budget for 2019. The Board of Supervisors will not act upon the budget at that time. The Board of Supervisors are scheduled to approve the budget at their regular meeting on January 5, 2022. Anyone wishing to review the proposed budget may obtain a copy at the District Office, 1 Smith Road, Rutland. A copy is also listed on the Districts’ website at rcswd.com. Inquiries by mail should be directed to: Mark S. Shea, District Manager, RCSWD, 2 Greens Hill Lane, Rutland, VT 05701 or telephone at (802) 775-7209 ext. 202.
