NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - WALLINGFORD DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD THURSDAY 31 AUGUST 2023, 7:00pm; Town Offices, 75 School St. Wallingford The Wallingford Development Review Board will conduct a Public Hearing to review the following Application: Application # 23-25: S. Harshman applying for Conditional use permit to operate short-term rental at 1774 Route 7 South in the ARR Zoning District. Interested parties are requested to sign the attendance register at Hearing or have submitted written testimony by Close of Business 4.30PM on 30 August 2023 to Zoning Office or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to the Vermont Environmental Court. A complete copy of the application is available for review at Town Offices. Any questions or correspondence may be directed via email to ZA at zoning@wallingfordVT.com.