NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Poultney Selectboard will hold a public hearing at the Poultney Fire Station located at 55 Firehouse Lane, Poultney, VT 05764 on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. to consider for approval a submission to the Selectboard by the Poultney Planning Commission (a) an updated Town Plan; and (b) updated Unified Bylaws. The geographic area affected by the Unified Bylaws is the entire Town of Poultney. The primary purpose of this bylaw update is to amend the bylaws to allow for the orderly growth and development of the parcel that formerly housed the campus of Green Mountain College. Other revisions bring the bylaws in closer conformance with Vermont Statute. A physical copy of the Unified Bylaws and the proposed Town Plan is available for public review at the Poultney Town Clerk’s office. An electronic copy of the Unified Bylaws and the proposed Town plan may also be obtained via the website PoultneyPlanning.com, or via email, by submitting a request to: poultneymanager@comcast.net. Date: April 22, 2022 POULTNEY Selectboard Jeffrey King, Chair Terry Williams Carol Bunce Sheryl Porrier Richard LaPierre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.