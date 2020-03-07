NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission (SWCRPC) invites the public to attend a public hearing starting at 12 noon on March 23, 2020 in Martin Memorial Hall located at 5259 US Route 5 in Ascutney, Vermont. This hearing is scheduled to encourage the public to provide input on Reading’s Town Plan. The plan is available for review on the SWCRPC’s website at https://swcrpc.org/reading-town-plan/. The Town of Reading is seeking approval of their Town Plan and confirmation of their planning process in accordance with 24 V.S.A. §4350 The public is encouraged to submit written comments regarding these requests to the SWCRPC via email at ctitus@swcrpc.org. Please include Reading’s Town Plan Comments in the subject line. Dated this 5th day of March, 2020, at Ascutney, Vermont Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.