NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING by WEST RUTLAND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) On WEDNESDAY, August 16, 2023, starting at 7:00 pm, at Town Offices, 35 Marble St. W. Rutland Village; the DRB will convene a Public Hearing to review Application 23-19 from Russell Green (Owner) for removal of the failed Dam on Youngs Brook and restoration of the site at 1010 Dewey Ave (Parcel 29-01500900). The proposed project is in the Conservation 1 Zone and Source Water Protection Special Overlay district and subject to Conditional Use review. This will be an in-person Hearing without remote (Zoom) conference option unless specifically requested of the Zoning Administrator prior to August 10, 2023. If Zoom attendance is requested, log-on instructions will be posted in Town Office and website www.WestRutlandVT.org A concise version of the application will be posted on DRB page of Town website and a complete application displayed in Town Office. Interested Parties (or their designated Agents) are to be present to offer Testimony, or have submitted written Testimony, by 7:15 pm on day of the Hearings; or may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB in VT Environmental Court.