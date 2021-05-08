NOTICE OF PUBLICE HEARING – WALLINGFORD DEVELOPMENT REVEIEW A Development Review Board meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday 26 May at 6.30 p.m. in-person (social distance) and via Zoom. To join by telephone, call 1(929)205-6099 (tolls may apply). The meeting ID is 83359704717 and Password is 998001. People can access the meeting from the DRB page of the website: https://www.wallingfordvt.com/development-review-board/ Application #21-26. Christopher Pantaleo is requesting conditional use approval of existing “mother-in-law’ suite located over the garage as an Air BnB with a two (2) night minimum, or other long-term rental. Property is located at 97 School Street, Wallingford, VT. Interested parties are requested to sign into Zoom meeting (information above) and give full name if using Zoom or signing attendance roster or have submitted written testimony by Close of Business (4.30PM) May 26th. or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to VT Environmental Court. A complete copy of the application is available for review at Town Office. Any questions or correspondence may be directed via email to ZA at zoning@wallingfordVT.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.