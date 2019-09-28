NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of West Rutland is considering an application submission to the State of Vermont for a Scattered Site Grant under the Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP). A public hearing will be held at 5:30 PM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the West Rutland Town Hall, 35 Marble Street, West Rutland, Vermont. This hearing is to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken with this project, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for $525,000 in VCDP funds for one year to accomplish the following activities: single-family home repairs, which include health and safety modifications, home efficiency measures, trips and falls assessments, handicap accessibility, lead based paint removal, homeownership services, program management and general administration serving Addison, Rutland, and Bennington counties. Copies of the proposed application are available at NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, 110 Marble Street, West Rutland, VT and may be viewed during the hours of 9am-5pm or any open office hours. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Lori Thompson at 802-438-2303. For the hearing impaired, please call (TTY) 1-800-253-0191. Legislative body for the Town of West Rutland, Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.