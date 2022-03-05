NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Poultney Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Poultney Fire Station located at 55 Firehouse Lane, Poultney, VT 05764 on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 6:00 p.m to consider for approval and submission to the Selectboard updated Unified Bylaws. The geographic area affected by the Unified Bylaws is the entire Town of Poultney. The The primary purpose of this bylaw update is to amend the bylaws to allow for the orderly growth and development of the parcel that formerly housed the campus of Green Mountain College. Other revisions bring the bylaws in closer conformance with Vermont Statute. A physical copy of the Unified Bylaws is available for public review at the Poultney Town Clerk’s office. An electronic copy of the Unified Bylaws may also be obtained via the website PoultneyPlanning.com, or via email, by submitting a request to: poultneymanager@comcast.net. Section headings in the Unified Bylaws are as follows: Article I: Enactment, Objectives, Purpose and Scope Article II: Establishment of Zoning Districts and Zoning Map Article III: Table of Uses Article IV: Uses Permitted Subject to Conditions Article V: Lot Size, Setbacks, Yards Article VI. Parking And Loading Article VII: Nonconformities Article VIII: Flood Hazard Area Article IX: Planned Unit Development Article X: Subdivision Article XI: Compact Subdivision Article XII. Signs Article XIII. Site Plan Approval Article XIV: Definitions Article XV: General Regulations Article XVI: Administration and Enforcement Article XVII: Development Review Board Article XVIII: Planning Commission Article XIX: Other Provisions Date: Mach 4, 2022 POULTNEY PLANNING COMMISSION Jaime Lee, Chair Doug Langdon Mary-Sue Reed Mark Teetor Neal Vreeland
