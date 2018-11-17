NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF RUTLAND, VT DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD CITY HALL - BOARD OF ALDERMEN'S CHAMBERS - 2nd FLOOR 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT DATE/TIME: Wednesday, December 5, 2018 - 6:00 PM APPLICANT: John Ruggiero, Agent LANDOWNER: 35 Lincoln LLC LOCATION: 35 Lincoln Avenue PERMIT TYPE: Appeal of a Decision by the Zoning Administrator Agenda Item 1: Consider an appeal of the Zoning Administrator’s determination that a 5th unit in the basement of the building at 35 Lincoln Avenue is neither permitted by existing Zoning nor eligible for legal non-conforming use status and therefore its use needs to be discontinued. PERMIT TYPE: Request for Variance Agenda Item 2: Applying for a variance to have a 5th residential unit in the basement of 35 Lincoln Avenue The purpose of this meeting is to afford all interested parties the opportunity to raise questions regarding the proposed. Participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. For additional information, please contact the Building & Zoning Department at 802-773-1800 #8. Tara Kelly, Zoning Administrator.
