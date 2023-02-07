Town of Benson Development Review Board NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Pursuant to law, notice is hereby given that the Benson Development Review Board will hold a Public Hearing in the Benson Town Offices, 2760 Stage Road, Benson VT, Thursday February 23, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the hearing is for review of a Subdivision application. Thomas Bartholomew: application SD2023-01, requesting approval for the subdivision of parcel 11-21, 593 Howard Hill Rd., Benson VT into 2 lots: Lot 1 to consist of approx. 54 acres, and lot 2 approx. 39 acres. Participation in the local proceedings is prerequisite to the right to make any subsequent appeal. All documents submitted with the application are available to be reviewed at the Town Office, 2760 Stage Rd., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesday 3 p.m. to 7p.m. Persons wishing to appeal and be heard may do so in person or be represented by an agent or attorney. Communications about the above application may be filed with the Development Review Board or at the hearing. Dated: February 2, 2023 Edward B. Peltier Benson Zoning Administrator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.