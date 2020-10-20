Town & Village of Ludlow Development Review Board Notice of Public Hearing A ZOOM electronic board meeting will be held on October 26, 2020 at 6:00 P.M., to hear the following application: APPLICATION NUMBER: 472-21-ACT250 APPLICANT: Arrnold & Peggy Campney PROPERTY LOCATION: 1379 Route 100 North PARCEL NUMBER: 200105-200 REASON FOR HEARING: Local ACT250 Review to convert a former antique store into a single-family residence. The URL Link and Meeting ID No. will be available on our website www.ludlow.vt.us when the agenda is posted on October 20, 2020. (Note: You must first sign up for a free Zoom account by going to: https://zoom.us/signup) Additional information may be obtained in the Planning & Zoning Office in the Town Hal Rosemary Goings, Board Clerk
