NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGs by PITTSFORD PLANNING COMMISSSION (PC) Beginning at 7:00 pm on THURSDAY, June 24, 2021, at the Town of Pittsford Municipal Offices, 426 Plains Road AND via Zoom video & telephone conferencing, the Pittsford PC will hold Public Hearings to review: Site Plan Review - Application #21-28 from Sara Eugair, to subdivide approximately 96 +/acres from her 132.6+/- acre VT ownership at 2402 Fire Hill Road (Parcel #1860). Proposed access for this new parcel is by a 50 ft. private right-of-way in common with others. Illuminated Sign Review - Application 21-27 from Action Sign Company, agent for Zaremba Group LLC and Owner Frank von Turkovich, for installation of an externally illuminated free- standing (pylon mounted) two-sided sign, and a flush-mounted externally illuminated sign, both for the Dollar General retail store under construction at 40 Plains Road (Parcel #0734). A complete copy of the application is available for review in the Town Office lobby and a concise copy is posted at www.PittsfordVermont.com . Interested Parties are to be signed or logged in between 6:50 & 7:10 p.m., and submit testimony, or they may forefiet their right to appeal any decision of the Planning Commission to VT Superior Court. Conference Room attendance is limited & Town Covid19 Preventative protocol required. Contact Mark Winslow at 802 236-4080 for advance reservation. For Remote Participation: ZOOM Video – http://www.Zoom.us (http://www.Zoom.us) MEETING ID 652 103 6395 Telephone Conference call: (929) 205-6099 enter # upon prompt; enter # again to join
