The Vermont Department of Disabilities Aging and Independent Living (DAIL), Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR) and Division for the Blind and Visually Impaired (DBVI) Notice of Public Hearings Regarding the DVR and DBVI State Plan Amendments DVR and DBVI will hold a public hearing on: Thursday February 24th, 2022, from 2 pm to 4 pm in the Waterbury State Office Complex, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, Vermont in the Cherry B Conference Room An ASL interpreter will be available at the site. This hearing is to gather comments on the State Plan amendments for DVR and DBVI for State Program Years 2022 and 2023 to be submitted to the Rehabilitation Services Administration. The proposed State Plan amendment for DVR will be available at www.vocrehab.vermont.gov from February 14, 2022 to February 25, 2022. The amendment will also be available electronically, in hard copy, or via alternative format by calling 866-879-6757 or by e-mail to James Smith at james.smith@vermont.gov. Written comments for DVR may be submitted up to February 25, 2022, to James Smith at the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, HC 2 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury Vermont 05671-2040 or by e-mail to james.smith@vermont.gov. The proposed State Plan amendment for DBVI will be available at www.dbvi.vermont.gov from February 14, 2022 to February 25, 2022. The amendment will also be available electronically, in hard copy, or via alternative format by calling 800-356-1526 or by e-mail to Fred Jones at fred.jones@vermont.gov. Written comments for DBVI may be submitted up to February 25, 2022, to Fred Jones at the Division for the Blind and Visually Impaired, HC 2 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury Vermont 05671-2040 or by e-mail to fred.jones@vermont.gov.
