TOWN OF BRANDON SELECT BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Scheduled for Monday, August 26, 2019 at 6:30 PM and Monday, September 23, 2019 at 6:30 PM Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square First Floor (Basement) Conference Room Notice is hereby given that the Town of Brandon Select Board will hold Public Hearings on the dates and times noted above to discuss and take public comments on the proposed Brandon Enhanced Energy Plan. A full copy of the proposed Brandon Enhanced Energy Plan is available upon request and can be found at the Brandon Town Office and on the Brandon Town website. Written and oral comments regarding the proposed Brandon Enhanced Energy Plan will be accepted at the public hearing. Brandon residents are encouraged to participate.
