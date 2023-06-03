NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING by WEST RUTLAND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) On WEDNESDAY, June 21, 2023, starting at 7:00 pm, at Town Offices, 35 Marble St. W. Rutland Village; the DRB will convene a Public Hearing to review Application 23-09 from Housing Trust of Rutland County for removal of existing structures at 376, 398, & 416 Main Street, and construction of a multi-level structure with 24 Dwelling Units, on-site parking and other site improvements to the 1.1+/- acre property. The proposed project is in the Village zoning district and subject to Conditional Use review. This will be an in-person Hearing with remote (Zoom) conference option available. The Application and log-on instructions will be posted in Town Office for public review. A concise version of the application will be posted on DRB page of Town website www.WestRutlandVT.org. Interested Parties (or their designated Agents) are to be present to offer Testimony, or have submitted written Testimony, by 7:15 pm on day of the Hearings; or may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB in VT Environmental Court.
