NOTICE OF PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETING PROCTOR SOUTH STREET SIDEWALK TAP TA20(5) A Public Informational Meeting for the Proctor South Street Sidewalk project will be held MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2022 @ 6:30 pm. This meeting will be both in person at the Town Office, 45 Main Street, and also via Zoom Meeting. At this meeting, the engineering consultant for this project, Dufresne Group, will be presenting the Conceptual Plans for the Proctor South Street Sidewalk Project. This project includes replacement of the existing sidewalk on the west side of South Street between Grove Street and the north end of the Church property, for a total length of approximately 880-feet. The purpose of this meeting is to seek public input regarding the project. For those that would like to attend this meeting virtually via Zoom, the Zoom Meeting ID is 996- 3581-7662 and there is no password needed. This information will also be included on the agenda for the 02/14/2022 Selectboard meeting on the Town website, Selectboard page. Please join us! If you have any questions regarding the project please contact Jenny Austin, DuBois & King, Municipal Project Manager, at jaustin@dubois-king.com or Michael Ramsey, Town Manager, at manager@proctorvermont.com.
