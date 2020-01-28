NOTICE TO PUBLIC OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS 1/28/2020 Town of West Rutland, Mary Ann Goulette West Rutland 35 Marble St. West Rutland, VT, 05777 (802) 438-2263 Request for Release of Funds On or about February 5th 2020 the Town of West Rutland will submit a request to the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (the Agency) to release the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL 93-383), the National Affordable Housing Act, as amended, to undertake a project known as Comprehensive Home Repair SS 2019 for the purpose of repairing homes occupied by low income occupants in Addison, Rutland, and Bennington Counties (site specific locations are unknown at this time). Total estimated cost of the project is $765,000; approximately, including approximately $450,000 in CDBG funding. Mitigation with respect to endangered species, wetlands, historic preservation and toxic sites (including lead, asbestos and mold) will be implemented at site specific locations if compliance with the corresponding regulation is required. The activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents environmental determinations for this project is on file at the municipal office of the Town of West Rutland at 35 Marble St. West Rutland, VT, 05777, and may be examined or copied Monday through Friday 8am-4pm. Public Comments Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Town of West Rutland, Attn: Mary Ann Goulette, Town Manager, 35 Marble St. West Rutland, VT, 05777. All comments received by February 4th 2020 will be considered by the Town of West Rutland prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Environmental Certification The Town of West Rutland is certifying to the Agency that the Mary Ann Goulette, in her official capacity as Town Manager, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Agency’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Town of West Rutland to use CDBG funds. Objections to Release of Funds The Agency will accept objections to its release of funds and the Town of West Rutland’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer, Mary Ann Goulette; (b) the Town has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Agency; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to the Attn: Environmental Officer, Agency of Commerce and Community Development, One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor, Montpelier, Vermont 05620. Potential objectors should contact the Agency to verify the actual last date of the objection period.
