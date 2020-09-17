NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING VERMONT RAIL PLAN UPDATE The Vermont Agency of Transportation will hold a public meeting on the Vermont Rail Plan update Thursday, September 24th, 2020. This is an agenda item in the online Rutland Regional Planning Commission (RRPC) Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM. For the link, visit https://www.rutlandrpc.org/meeting-materials and click on the Transportation Advisory Committee Agenda – September 2020 link. The Rail Plan will guide development of Vermont’s intercity passenger rail and freight rail system over the next 20 years. The coordinated Freight Plan update will guide development of the multimodal freight system. Project information is available at https://vtrans.vermont.gov/rail/reports. The purpose of this meeting is to review data trends and gather issues and ideas from all interested. It is one of a series of meetings. Requests for reasonable accommodations should be e-mailed at least three days before the meeting or provide comments to the project manager: Zoe Neaderland, VTrans Policy, Planning & Intermodal Development Division zoe.neaderland@vermont.gov for faster responses, or 2178 Airport Rd., Unit B, Berlin, VT 05641
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.