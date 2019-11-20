Town of Proctor Notice of Public Meeting The purpose of this meeting is to inform the community of and solicit comments about the Town’s intent to submit an application to the VTrans Transportation Alternatives Program to help fund the design and construction of a sidewalk replacement project on the west side of South Street from Grove Street to the northern side of the Church. The meeting will be held on November 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Proctor Town Office Meeting Room. For more information, contact Stan Wilbur at 802-459-3333 x13 or proctor_manager@comcast.net. Anyone needing special accommodations to attend the meeting please contact Stanley Wilbur, Town Manager at proctor_manager@comcast.net or 459-3333 ex13
