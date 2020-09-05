RUTLAND HOUSING AUTHORITY NOTICE OF PUBLIC REVIEW AND HEARING Pursuant to Section 511 of the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998, Section 8A(1) the public is hereby notified that the Commissioners of the Rutland Housing Authority will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. via the ZOOM meeting platform. The purpose of this hearing will be to present and receive comment on revisions to the Rutland Housing Authority’s Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy the Section 8 Program Administrative Plan and the Annual and Five Year Plan for 2020 – 2024. The revised Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy, Section 8 Program Administrative Plan and Annual and Five Year Plan will be available for review by the public on the Rutland Housing Authority website, www.rhavt.org as of Tuesday, September 8, 2020, or by request to Rutland Housing Authority located at Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, in Rutland. Written comments may be submitted to the Rutland Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland, VT 05701 on or before October 19, 2020. For additional information, contact the Rutland Housing Authority at 775-2926. Dated: Friday, September 4, 2020 Kevin L. Loso, Executive Director and Secretary
