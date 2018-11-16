RUTLAND HOUSING AUTHORITY NOTICE OF PUBLIC REVIEW AND HEARING Pursuant to Section 511 of the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998, Section 8A(1) the public is hereby notified that the Commissioners of the Rutland Housing Authority will hold a public hearing on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. in the offices of the Rutland Housing Authority located at 5 Tremont Street, Rutland, VT. The purpose of this hearing will be to present and receive comment on revisions to the Rutland Housing Authority’s Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy, the Section 8 Program Administrative Plan and the 2019 Capital Fund Annual and Five-Year Plan. The revised Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy, Section 8 Program Administrative Plan and the 2019 Capital Fund Annual and Five-Year Plan, and accompanying documents, will be available for review by the public until January 11, 2019 at the Administrative Offices of the Rutland Housing Authority located at Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, in Rutland. Written comments may be submitted to the Rutland Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland, VT 05701 on or before January 14, 2019. For additional information, contact the Rutland Housing Authority at 775-2926. Dated: November 16, 2018 Kevin L. Loso, Executive Director and Secretary
