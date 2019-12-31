RUTLAND HOUSING AUTHORITY NOTICE OF PUBLIC REVIEW AND HEARING The public is hereby notified that the Commissioners of the Rutland Housing Authority will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. in the offices of the Rutland Housing Authority at Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland, VT. The purpose of this hearing will be to present and receive comment on revisions to the Administrative Plan for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program. The revised Section 8 Administrative Plan and accompanying documents will be available for review by the public for the next 45 days at the Administrative Offices of the Rutland Housing Authority located at Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, in Rutland. Written comments may be submitted to the Rutland Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland, VT 05701 on or before February 16, 2020. For additional information, contact the Rutland Housing Authority at 775-2926. Dated: December 31, 2019 Kevin L. Loso, Executive Director and Secretary
