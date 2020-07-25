NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF MOBILE HOME Know that on Monday, August 3 at 10:00 a.m. the mobile home described as 1983 Burlington Amherst, Serial Number 2495HC, size 56'x14', color beige, currently located at Lot 13, Billings Mobile Manor, will be sold at public auction according to the terms set forth in the attached order of Rutland Superior Court. The location of the sale shall be Billings Mobile Manor, Lot 13, 13 Billings Mobile Manor, Rutland, Vermont. Dated this 23 day of July, 2020. Christopher Corsones, Esq.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.