NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 22 Powerhouse Road, Chittenden, Vermont By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain Mortgage given by William E. Lennon, III and Sarah L. Lennon a/k/a Sarah L. Whitcomb to Vermont State Employees Credit Union dated August 26, 2011 and recorded in Volume 78, Page 539 of the Town of Chittenden Land Records, of which Mortgage Federal National Mortgage Association is the present owner and Vermont State Employees Credit Union is the servicer; Also by virtue of a Certificate of Non-Redemption dated October 21, 2019 and a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale entered September 9, 2019 in a matter entitled Vermont State Employees Credit Union, As Servicer for Federal National Mortgage Association v. William E. Lennon, III et al., Docket No. 47-1-19 Rdcv, and to be recorded in the Town of Chittenden Land Records. TIME AND PLACE OF PUBLIC SALE: For breach of the conditions of and for the purpose of foreclosing said Mortgage, and also for the purpose of effectuating said Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale, the property described in said Mortgage will be sold at Public Auction on January 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at the property address of 22 Powerhouse Road in Chittenden, Vermont. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further Court order, and without publication of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: The property being sold is all and the same lands and premises described in said Mortgage, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to William E. Lennon, III by Warranty Deed of Patrick J. Sullivan and Bridget E. Sullivan dated August 15, 2011 and recorded in Book 78 at Pages 535- 537 of the Town of Chittenden Land Records and being more particularly described therein as follows: “Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Richard T. Rousseau by Warranty Deed of Bernard J. Mills and Charlotte F. Mills dated July 13, 1972 and recorded in Book 25 at Page 48 of the Town of Chittenden Land Records and is described therein as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Bernard J. Mills and wife by deed of Basil S. Durkee and wife dated March 8, 1968 and recorded in Chittenden Land Records in Book 24, at Page 60, and in said deed bounded and described as follows: Commencing at a point in the southeast corner of the bridge across the Old Durkee Road, so-called, running past the power house, and running thence southerly along the east line of said road about three hundred ninety (390) feet to a stake; and thence running easterly about two hundred sixty four (264) feet to a stake; and thence running northerly to the south bank of the river and thence running westerly along the south bank of the river to the place of beginning and containing about two (2) acres of land be the same more or less. Said lands and premises are subject to certain rights conveyed by Frank H. Baird et al to Charles H. West, dated December 1, 1913 and recorded in Town of Chittenden Land Records in Book 17, at page 696 wherein said rights are described as follows: Together with all our right, title and interest in and to the highway adjacent to said above described lands; and we hereby severally convey to said Charles H. West, his heirs and assigns, all our right and each of our right, title and interest in and to the waters of the Chittenden Branch of East Creek with the right to convey the same from points and places above our lands by means of pipes, flumes, tubes and penstocks to places below our lands. Said aforementioned rights are currently held by Central Vermont Public Service Corporation.” Reference is hereby made to the aforementioned instruments, the records thereof and the references therein contained, in further aid of this description. The description of the property contained in the Mortgage shall control in the event of a typographical error in this publication. TERMS OF SALE: To qualify to bid, prospective bidders must tender to the auctioneer before the sale the amount of $10,000.00 (the “Bid Qualifying Deposit”) in cash, certified funds, bank check, or other primary bank obligation, unless the parties agree on some other amount. The property shall be sold to the highest bidder, and the successful bidder’s Bid Qualifying Deposit shall be held as a non-refundable deposit. All other Bid Qualifying Deposits shall be returned to the unsuccessful bidders who supplied them. The successful bidder will be required to sign a “no contingency” purchase and sale agreement at the conclusion of the auction. The sale is “AS IS, WHERE IS,” subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, municipal assessments, and other matters which take precedence over the Mortgage. The closing shall be held, and the balance of the purchase price shall be due and payable in cash, certified funds, bank check, or other primary bank obligation, within fourteen (14) days after the sale has been confirmed by the Court, unless such date is mutually extended by the parties. RIGHT TO REDEEM: The mortgagors are entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the Mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the Public Auction. Inquiries may be made with the Thomas Hirchak Company, 1878 Cady’s Falls Road, Morrisville, VT 05661. Telephone: 1-800-634-7653. VERMONT STATE EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION, As Servicer for Federal National Mortgage Association Date: _________________________ By: _______________________________________ Renee L. Mobbs, Esq., Its Attorney SHEEHEY FURLONG & BEHM P.C. 30 Main Street, 6th Floor PO Box 66 Burlington, VT 05402 (802) 864-9891
