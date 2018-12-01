Notice of Request for Proposal for General Contractors for the Pierce Hall Fitness Center and Dance Studio in Rochester, VT. The Pierce Hall Community Center, Inc. (PHCC) will be issuing a Request for Proposal for General Contractor services for the upcoming renovations to its lower level for a fitness room and dance studio project. A Request for Proposals will be made available to Contractors on Monday, November 19, 2018 before 5:00 PM, distributed electronically. A digital set of the project documentation will be made available at www.piercehall.org at the same time. A printed set of the project documentation will also be available for inspection at the offices of Vermont Integrated Architecture, P.C. (VIA) at 137 Maple Street, Suite 29B in Middlebury, VT and the Rochester Town Offices – 67 School Street in Rochester. Proposals will be due to PHCC and VIA on Friday, January 11, 2019, 4:00 PM
