NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES For purposes of Clean Water States Revolving Loan Fund compliance, the Windy Hollow Mobile Home Park Co-op is in the process of obtaining Statements of Qualifications from qualified engineering firms detailing the firms’ qualifications, technical expertise, management and staffing capabilities, references, and related prior experience. Required professional services will include but are not limited to: reviewing work performed to date, existing engineering assessments in process and permitted designs for new systems, additional preliminary engineering services, design-and construction-related services, preparation of bidding and contract documents, participation in evaluating bids received, and construction administration to ensure compliance with plans and specifications associated for Windy Hollow’s drinking/clean/stormwater infrastructure redevelopment projects. Procurement of said services will be in accordance with 40 U.S.C. § 1101-1104. Qualified entities interested in being considered must submit 1 copies each of: (1) letter of interest; (2) statement of qualifications and experience of staff persons to be involved with the project; (3) references; and (4) related prior experience. Submit the requested information to Liz Curry at lcurry@commonlandsolutions.com no later than 5:00 on March 10, 2023 to receive consideration. The proposed project(s) may be undertaken with a variety of Federal and state funds, including VT SRF, EPA, and HUD, and that all work will be performed in accordance with the applicable regulations issued by such agencies and the State of Vermont. Windy Hollow shall evaluate statements of qualifications, performance data and other material submitted by interested firms and select a minimum of three firms which are deemed best qualified to perform the desired services. Interviews with each firm selected shall be conducted, which may include discussions regarding anticipated concepts and proposed methods of approach. Windy Hollow shall rank, in order of preference, these three professional firms deemed to be the most highly qualified to provide the services required, and shall commence scope of services and price negotiations with the highest qualified professional firm for engineering services. Windy Hollow is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
