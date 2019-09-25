NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES DEWEY AVENUE ROAD SLIDE The Town of West Rutland, Vermont is in the process of obtaining Statements of Qualifications from qualified engineering firms detailing the firms' qualifications, technical expertise, management and staffing capabilities, references, and related prior experience. Required professional services will include but are not limited to site survey, geotechnical, alternatives analysis and engineering, design and construction related services, preparation of bidding and contract documents, participation in the evaluation of bids received, and monitoring and inspection of construction activities to ensure compliance with plans and specifications associated with the Town of West Rutland’s Dewey Avenue road repair. This project is funded with FEMA disaster funds to return the road to the pre-storm condition of 4/14/2019. Attention is directed to the fact that the proposed project may be undertaken with a variety of Federal and state funds and that all work will be performed in accordance with the regulations issued by such agencies and the State of Vermont pertaining thereto. Qualified films/candidates interested in being considered for this project must submit seven (6) copies each of (1) letter of interest; (2) statement of qualifications and experience of staff persons who will be involved with the project; (3) related prior experience; (4) familiarity with Town of West Rutland infrastructure; and (5) references. Submit the requested information to Mary Ann Goulette, Town Manager, 35 Marble Street, West Rutland, Vermont 05777 no later than 12:00 pm Noon on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in order to receive consideration. The Town of West Rutland, Vermont shall evaluate the statements of qualifications and performance data and other material submitted by interested firms. Interviews with each firm selected may be conducted, which may include discussions regarding anticipated concepts and proposed methods of approach. The Town of West Rutland, Vermont shall select the firm deemed to be the most highly qualified to provide the services required, and shall commence scope of services and price negotiations with the highest qualified professional firm for engineering services. CONTACT: Mary Ann Goulette West Rutland Town 35 Marble Street West Rutland, VT 05777 (802) 438-2263 mgoulette@westrutlandvt.org
