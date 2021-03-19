STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO: 675-12-19 Rdcv PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION PLAINTIFF v. LESLIE J. DELORME; BARBARA A. DELORME; VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF TAXES AND OCCUPANTS RESIDING AT 22 SOUTH MAIN STREET, FAIR HAVEN, VT 05743 DEFENDANT(S) NOTICE OF SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by Leslie J. DeLorme and Barbara A. DeLorme, to National City Mortgage a division of National City Bank, dated May 22, 2009, and recorded in Book 93, at Page 452, of the City/Town of Fair Haven Land Records, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at April 16, 2021 at 02:00 PM at 22 South Main Street, Fair Haven, VT 05743 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To Wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Leslie J. DeLorme and Barbara A. DeLorme by WARRANTY DEED of Ruth D. Childs dated March 31, 2008 and recorded April 1, 2008 in Book 91, at Page 386 of the Fair Haven Land Records and further described therein. A fuller description of the property is contained in the mortgage. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Terms of Sale: $10,000.00 to be paid in cash or by certified check by the purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing. The sale is subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. The Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at sale PNC Bank, National Association /s/ Sheldon M. Katz Sheldon M. Katz, ERN 4784 BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC 1080 Main Street, Suite 200 Pawtucket, RI 02860 Phone: 401-217-8701 Sheldon.Katz@brockandscott.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.