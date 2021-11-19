STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO: 361-6-18 Rdcv BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., PLAINTIFF VS. ANN M. MCKILLOP AND OCCUPANTS of 3514 VT ROUTE 155, MOUNT HOLLY, VT 05758, DEFENDANT(S) NOTICE OF SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by Ann M. McKillop, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Bank of America, N. A., dated August 17, 2011, and recorded in Book 80, at Page 408, of the City/Town of Mount Holly Land Records, of which mortgage the undersigned is the present holder by Assignment of Mortgage recorded in Book 90, Page 203, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at December 17, 2021 at 01:00 PM at 3514 VT Route 155, Mount Holly, VT 05758 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To Wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Ann Margaret McKillop by Warranty Deed of Eric W. Matte and Kristin D. Lyons-Matte dated October 2, 2003 and recorded October 8, 2003 in Book 64, at Page 291 of the Mount Holly Land Records and further described therein. The description of the property contained in the mortgage shall control in the event of a typographical error in this publication. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Terms of Sale: $10,000.00 to be paid in cash or by certified check by the purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing. The sale is subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. The Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at sale Bank of America, N.A. s/ Sheldon M. Katz___________ Sheldon M. Katz, ERN 4784 BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC 1080 Main Street, Suite 200 Pawtucket, RI 02860 Phone: 401-217-8701 Fax: 401-217-8702 Sheldon.Katz@brockandscott.com
