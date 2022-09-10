NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED PROPERTY Notice is hereby Given that pursuant to VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Unit 3905. Enforcement of Lien., All-Purpose Storage - Rutland, 1331 RT 7N, Rutland, VT 05701, State of Vermont Will be having an Online Sale/Auction on September 26, 2022 at 7:45PM. for the following units. Auction to be Conducted through Online Auction Services of www.storageauctions.com. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include but are non limited to: MISC. HOUSEHOLD GOODS, PERSONAL ITEMS, FURNITURE, clothing AND/OR BUSINESS ITEMS/FIXTURES. Unit No. Name 1122 Christopher Webb 1710 Bernard Shackett 905 Katie Stalker 212 Blake Seaman 322 Nicole Hallock 808 Aubrey Nehez 901 Deward Corlew 918 Danielle Fletcher 505 Nicole Jones 528 Mary Mirzaee 820 David Morcombe 1102 Dwight Slaton 406 David Regimbald 710 Roberta Sareant C/O Eva Young 325 Jamey Rappaport 817 Jennifer Ribeiro Purchases must be made in cash, and paid at the time of sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.