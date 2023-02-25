NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED PROPERTY Notice Is Hereby Given That Pursuant to VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien., APS Rutland West , 771 Rutland Rd, Rutland West , VT 05777, State of Vermont Will be having an Online Sale/Auction on Monday March 13th 2023 at 08:00am for the Following Units. Auction to Be Conducted Through Online Auction Services of www.storageauctions.com. The Personal Goods Stored Therein by the Following May Include, but are not limited to: MISC. HOUSEHOLD GOODS, PERSONAL ITEMS, FURNITURE, Clothing AND/OR BUSINESS ITEMS/FIXTURES. Unit No. Name C18 - Gladys Griffin B18 - Holly Chandler Auctions must be paid for at the time of sale
