NOTICE OF SALE OF GOODS Notice is hereby given that Security Self Storage, Inc. 252 Randbury Road Rutland Vermont 05701 802-775-2960 Said sales will take place online at www.StorageTreasures.com. Online bidding will begin on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 at Noon and online bidding will end on Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at Noon. Www.StorageTreasures.com will conduct sales of the contents located within the following storage spaces located at 576 Rte 7B, North Clarendon, Vermont 05759. Name of Occupant Storage Unit # Harvey W. Lang 1114 Christine A. Francis 1207 John F. Geno 1209 Www.StorageTreasures.com will conduct sales of the contents located within the following storage spaces located at 25 Forest Street, Rutland, Vermont 05701. Jessica Milano 2233 Www.StorageTreasures.com will conduct sales of the contents located within the following storage spaces located at 228 South Main Street, Rutland, Vermont 05701. Zachary WC Martin 3201 Carrol Monger 3210 Paul Voight 3219 Ryan Latterell 3301 Marion Whitney 3409 Kristie Maikowski 3501 Dierdre Shaw 3601 Carrie A. Newton 3629 Www.StorageTreasures.com will conduct sales of the contents located within the following storage spaces located at 252 Randbury Road, Rutland, Vermont 05701. Samuel Forde 0604 Sale shall be by auction to the highest bidder (CASH ONLY). The contents of an entire storage unit will be sold as one lot. The winning bid must remove all the contents from the facility at no cost to Security Self Storage on or before Friday, November 8th, 2019 at Noon. Security Self Storage reserves the right to reject any bid lower than the amount owed by the occupant or any bid that is not commercially reasonable as defined by statute.
