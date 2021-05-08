NOTICE OF SALE OF GOODS Notice is hereby given that Security Self Storage, Inc. 252 Randbury Road Rutland Vermont 05701 802-775-2960 Said sales will take place online at www.StorageTreasures.com. Online bidding will begin on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 at Noon and online bidding will end on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 at Noon. Www.StorageTreasures.com will conduct sales of the contents located within the following storage spaces located at 576 Rte 7B, North Clarendon, Vermont 05759. Name of Occupant Storage Unit # Allah L. Botts 1130 Cobe Roberts 1140 Www.StorageTreasures.com will conduct sales of the contents located within the following storage spaces located at 228 South Main Street, Rutland, Vermont 05701. Ethel A. O'Connor 3204/3503 Dana M. Derepentiguy 3227 Kate Farrell 3505 Ann Hall 3530 Tara J. Dickson 3629 Denise Garcia 3725 Www.StorageTreasures.com will conduct sales of the contents located within the following storage spaces located at 252 Randbury Road, Rutland, Vermont 05701. Mary N. Mirzaee 5125 Sale shall be by auction to the highest bidder (CASH ONLY). The contents of an entire storage unit will be sold as one lot. The winning bid must remove all the contents from the facility at no cost to Security Self Storage on or before Friday, May 28th, 2021 at Noon. Security Self Storage reserves the right to reject any bid lower than the amount owed by the occupant or any bid that is not commercially reasonable as defined by statute.
