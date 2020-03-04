TOWN OF PROCTOR NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY The Town of Proctor recently acquired ownership of two (2) parcels of real estate located in Proctor, Vermont. The Select Board has authorized the sale of each parcel upon the following terms and conditions: 1. Written offers on each parcel shall be made by delivering said offer in sealed envelope(s) marked Bid and the property address to the Town Office at 45 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765 on or before 12:00 p.m. March 23, 2020. 2. A bank check made payable to the Town of Proctor shall accompany any offer for 10% of the offer amount. 3. Conveyance by the Town shall be by Quit Claim Deed in “as is” condition. 4. Each sale is contingent upon the Town complying with 24 V.S.A. Section 1061. 5. Payment of remainder of the Purchase Price shall be paid to the Town of Proctor within ten (10) days after the Town’s compliance with 24 V.S.A. Section 1061, by bank check, certified check or wire. 6 The Town of Proctor reserves the right to reject any and all offers. 7. Offers must be made on each property separately. Properties being offered for sale: A. 50 Chatterton Park (land only) Minimum bid $25,000.00 B. 60 West Street Minimum Bid $37,000.0 Please contact Stan Wilbur, Town Manager or Celia Lisananti, Town Clerk at 802-459-3333 for further information, to arrange to view the properties and to obtain an Offer Bid Form.
