NOTICE OF SALE The resident and nonresident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Cabot in the County of Washington are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 remain, either in whole or in part on the following described lands in such Town, to wit: 1. REAL ESTATE OF GERALD G. LAPAN (NOW DECEASED) AND DOREEN L. MIDDLETON, NANCY LAPAN AND SALLY LAPAN, Parcel #10-025.000 Being a parcel of land consisting of 0.50 acres, together with a mobile home and garage located at 33 Ducharme Road in Cabot, Vermont, being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Gerald LaPan, Nancy LaPan and Sally LaPan by Decree of Distribution from the Estate of Marion Shatney LaPan dated October 24, 2003 and recorded in Book 69 at Page 371 of the Cabot land records, the interest of Gerald LaPan having been conveyed to Gerald G. LaPan (now deceased) and Doreen L. Middleton by quitclaim deed from Gerald G. LaPan dated January 29, 2007 and recorded in Book 69 at Page 374 of the Cabot land records. 2. REAL ESTATE OF LUCY REMINGTON Parcel #09-022.001 Being a parcel of land consisting of 2.25 acres, together with a dwelling house located at 31 Thistle Hill Road in Cabot, Vermont, being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Lucy Remington by warranty deed of Torley Meister (a/k/a Torey Meister), Aubrey Meister, and Lucy Remington dated March 16, 2020 and recorded in Book 88 at Page 595 of the Cabot land records. 3. REAL ESTATE OF DAVID E. ROGERS, JOHN ROGERS, JR. AND ROBERT C. DUPAW Parcel # 04-67.000 Being a parcel of land consisting of 10.20 acres, together with a mobile home located thereon at Urban Farm Way in Cabot, Vermont, being all and the same land and premises conveyed to John M. Rogers, Jr., David E. Rogers, Beatrice E. Abbott and Elizabeth M. Morse by Decree of Distribution in the Estate of Dorothy I. Rogers dated March 13, 1996 and recorded in Book 50 at Page 72 of the Cabot land records. Elizabeth M. Morse conveyed here 1/4th interest to David E. Rogers by quitclaim deed dated May 8, 1996 and recorded in Book 50 at Page 74 of the Cabot land records. The interest of Beatrice Eva Abbott was decreed to Robert C. Dupaw by Decree of Distribution dated June 12, 2013 and recorded in Book 79 at Page 384 of the Cabot land records. 4. REAL ESTATE OF BRYEANNE L. RUSSILLO Parcel #10-008.000 Being a parcel of land consisting of 5.76 acres, together with a dwelling house located at 373 Vermont Route 215 South in Cabot, Vermont, being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Bryeanne L. Russillo by warranty deed from Marvarene G. Domey dated May 5, 2021 and recorded in Book 91 at Page 114 of the Cabot land records. 5. REAL ESTATE OF DONNA SMITH Parcel #09-037.000 Being a parcel of land consisting of 26.88 acres, together with a dwelling house located at 834 Thistle Hill Road in Cabot, Vermont, being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Donna Smith by warranty deed of Kenneth H. Denton and Marcia L. Maynard dated August 14, 2020 and recorded in Book 89 at Page 335 of the Cabot land records. and so much of such lands will be sold a public auction at the Cabot Town Hall, a public place in such Town, on the 8th day of June, 2023 at 9:30 o'clock in the forenoon, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes and/or wastewater with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Cabot, Vermont this 1st day of May, 2023. TOWN OF CABOT By:_____________________________ Susan Carpenter, Delinquent Tax Collector
