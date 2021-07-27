STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Rutland Unit Docket No. 260-7-20 Rdcv ________________________________ ) TURICUM LLC, ) ) Plaintiff, ) ) v. ) ) MAMMOTH SLATE COMPANY, INC., ) ROYAL HAIRYHAWK, also or formerly ) known as ROYAL M. HARRISON, ) RUBY CONSTRUCTION, INC., ) NORTH MILL CREDIT TRUST and ) ROYAL M. HARRISON, JR., ) ) Defendants. ) ________________________________ ) NOTICE OF SALE REGARDIGN PROPERTY KNOWN AS "MAMMOTH SLATE COMPANY" LOCATED AT 2000 HIGH ROAD, POULTNEY and NORTH ROAD, WELLS By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale Provision contained in the Amended Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale of the Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division, Rutland Unit, Docket No. 260-7-20 Rdcv in the matter of Turicum LLC v. Mammoth Slate Company, Inc., Royal Hairyhawk, also or formerly known as Royal M. Harrison, Ruby Construction, Inc., North Mill Credit Trust and Royal M. Harrison, Jr., dated February 18, 2021, a copy of which is attached, for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at the premises, located at 2000 High Road at Poultney, Vermont (Wells side of the Property) at 10:00 a.m. on August 19, 2021 (previously scheduled for May 27, 2021). The Public Auction will include 2000 High Road Poultney and North Road, Wells, Vermont. The premises being foreclosed upon is the lands and premises known as the Mammoth Slate Company, Inc. and are the same lands and premises conveyed to Mammoth Slate Company, Inc. by Ruby Construction, Inc. by Vermont Warranty Deed dated March 24, 2015, recorded at Book 170 Pages 472-475 of the Town of Poultney Land Records and Book 102 at Pages 155-157 of the Town of Wells Land Records, more particularly described as follows: Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Ruby Construction Co., Inc. by warranty deed of William W. Ruby and Norma H. Ruby, of the Town of Fair Haven, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, dated March 25, 2003, and recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Poultney on March 28, 2003 in Book 116, Page 239, and in the Town of Wells in Book 72, Page 67, on April 23, 2003, and more particularly described therein as follows: Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to the Grantors herein by warranty deed of C.R. Beach Slate Co., Inc., dated August 27, 1986, and recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Poultney in Book 75, Page 187, and in the Town of Wells in Book 38, Page 299 [sic, should read Book 43, Page 570], and more particularly described therein as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to the Grantor herein, C.R. BeachSlate Co., Inc., by William E. Broughton, Louise E. Humphrey and Dorothy Broughton Roberts, by their deed dated August 18, 1978, and recorded in the Poultney Land Records in Book 63, Pages 384-385, and in Wells Land Records in Book 38, Pages 299-301, to which deed and the records thereof reference is hereby made, and in which deed said lands and premises are described as follows: The same lands and premises conveyed by deed of Louisa Norton to Thomas Edwards, dated March 28, 1878, recorded in said Poultney Land Records November 29, 1878 in Book 24 at Pages 699-700 and in said Wells Records on May 15, 1878 in Book 20, at Page 382. Reference is made to the following instruments: 1) Probate Court for the District of Fair Haven in the Estate of Thomas Edwards to Nellie E. Broughton and Jennie E. Humphrey (sole heirs-at-law and next-of-kin of said Thomas Edwards) by Final Decree of Distribution dated May 19, 924 recorded in Poultney on May 29, 1924 in Book 38 at Pages 367- 368 and in Wells, on August 25, 1942 in Book 31 at Page 183. 2) Probate Court for the District of Fair Haven to Ethel B. Regan, Dorothy H. Roberts and William E. Broughton (sole next-of-kin and heirs-at-law of Nellie E. Broughton) by Final Decree of Distribution dated January 24, 1956, recorded in Poultney March 2, 1956 in Book 51 at Page 206 but apparently not of record in said Wells. 3) Probate Court for the District of Fair Haven to Frances Humphrey Williams and Louise E. Humphrey (sole next-of-kin and heirs-at-law of said Jennie E. Humphrey) by Final Decree of Distribution dated December 19, 1951, recorded in Poultney on September 29, 1976 in Book 62 at Page 130 and in Wells on October l, 1976 in Book 37 at Page 521. 4) Frances Humphrey Williams to Louise E. Humphrey by Quitclaim Deed dated July 17, 1970, recorded in Poultney on August 27, 1970 in Book 58 at Page 275 and in Wells on September 2, 1970 in Book 36 at Page 293. 5) Ethel Broughton Regan to William E. Broughton by Quitclaim Deed conveying her one-third interest as acquired from Nellie E. Broughton dated November 24, 1975, recorded in Poultney on December 9, 1975 in Book 61 at Page 352 and in Wells on December17, 1975 in Book 37 at Page 423. Reference is made to a survey plat prepared by Edward H. Hemenway, engineer and surveyor, of Rutland, Vermont carrying the legend "Record Plat #1 Humphrey-Broughton Property Thomas Edwards Quarry Land Poultney and Wells, Vt. Scale 1 in. = 10 Rods Date Oct. 1977." The courses and distances describing the premises hereby conveyed are thereon described and referred to as follows: Beginning at a point on the easterly side of the old highway leading from Wells to Poultney, and thence following the easterly side of said old highway in a general southerly or south-easterly direction approximately thirty-six (36) rods to the northwesterly comer of a parcel of land conveyed by Thomas and Matilda Edwards to Patrick Roach by deed dated August 8 1882 and recorded in the Town of Wells Land Records in Book 21 at Page 28; thence following the north line of said Roach Lot S. 70° E. six (6) rods and six (6) links; thence along the east line of said Roach Lot S. go-30' W. five (5) rods three (3) links to southeasterly corner of said lot; thence along old wall and wire fence along the southerly line of lands conveyed by Syrel and Barbara Ann Davis to James T. Norton, November 6, 1852 recorded in Town of Wells Land Records in Book 16 at pages 289 and 290, S. 78° E. approximately one hundred twenty-three (123) rods; thence following a very old wire fence along the easterly line of said Norton Lot N. 8° E. sixty-eight (68) rods, more or less, to an iron pipe and stone pile located at the southwesterly comer of the former Patrick Roach farm and the southeasterly comer of the former Abijah Williams Farm; thence continuing northerly eight (8) rods and fifteen (15) links to the northeasterly comer of a nineteen (19) acre lot decreed to Louisa Williams Norton in the estate of Abijah Williams; thence N. 74° W. along the northerly line of said lot one hundred one (101) rods; thence N. 30' E. forty-one (41) rods ten (10) links to a northeasterly corner of said lot and the northwesterly corner of lands of LaFrancis, presently leased to Rising & Nelson Slate Co.; thence N.74° W. approximately forty-three (43) rods to the easterly side of the before-mentioned old highway; thence southerly along the easterly line of said highway fifty (50) rods, more or less to the northwesterly corner of the former Roxanna Conant Lot, conveyed by said Roxanna Conant to James T. Norton by deed dated October 22, 1846 and recorded in Town of Wells Land Records in Book 14 at pages 296 and 297; thence along easterly line of said old highways S 3° W. thirty-nine (39) rods to the point of beginning. (the “Mortgaged Property”). The Mortgaged Property is being foreclosed pursuant to: (1) the Mortgage and Security Agreement and Fixture Filing from Mammoth Slate Company, Inc. dated July 24, 2019 and recorded in the Wells Land Records in Book 110, Pages 266-287 and Poultney Land Records in Book 188 at Page 497; Recourse Guaranty of Royal Hairyhawk also now or formerly known as Royal M. Harrison; (3) Collateral Assignment of Corporate Stock and Security Agreement; and (4) UCC Financing Statement 19-353756. To the extent the Personal Property exists, Plaintiff reserves its right to exercise its state law rights with regard to the liquidation of the Personal Property separately from the auction referred to herein, in accordance with the Amended Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale. TERMS OF SALE: The Mortgaged Property will be sold to the highest bidder of the Mortgaged Property. At the sale, the successful bidder(s) is required to deposit a minimum of ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00) of the bid amount in cash, a bank treasurer’s check or certified funds, with the deposit to be increased to 10% of the sale price within 5 days of the public sale, if the deposit does not at least equal 10% of the sale price. The remainder of the sale price shall be due either within twenty (20) days after the bid is accepted or within ten (10) days after the confirmation of sale by the Court, whichever is later, or a date mutually acceptable to the Plaintiff and the Buyer(s). The successful bidder(s) will be required to sign a “no contingency” purchase and sale agreement. For more information and details of sale, review the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure. The Mortgaged Property shall be sold AS IS, WITH ALL FAULTS, WITH NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, subject to easements, rights of way, covenants, permits, reservations and restrictions of record, title defects, superior liens, environmental hazards, unpaid property taxes (delinquent and current, with all penalties and interest as of the date of closing on the sale of the Mortgaged Property after confirmation of the sale by the Vermont Superior Court) and municipal assessments, if any. REDEMPTION: Mammoth Slate Company, Inc. is entitled to redeem the Mortgaged Property at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due to Plaintiff, including all costs and expenses of the sale, plus all amounts owed pursuant to the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale. Sale to be conducted by Vermont licensed auctioneer All inquiries please contact: Robert Prozzo Prozzo Auction Gallery 207 North Main Street Rutland, VT 05701 (802) 773-2691 Attorneys for Seller: Rodney E. McPhee, Esq. Heather Z. Cooper, Esq. Facey Goss & McPhee P.C. P.O. Box 578 Rutland, VT 05702 (802) 665-2670; (802) 665-2682
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.