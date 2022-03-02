STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Civil Division Rutland Unit Docket No. 21-CV-02924 COMMUNITY LOAN SERVICING, LLC f/k/a BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC Plaintiff, v. CAROLINE EARLE, ESQ. AS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF MARY P. SHELDON OCCUPANT residing at 702 Birdseye Road Castleton, VT 05735-0727 Defendants. NOTICE OF SALE According to the terms and conditions of the Stipulated Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale (the “Order”) in the matter of Community Loan Servicing, LLC f/k/a Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC. v. Caroline Earle, Esq. as Administrator of the Estate of Mary P. Sheldon, et al., Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division, 21-CV-02924, foreclosing one mortgage given by Mary P. Sheldon, to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., dated March 10, 2015, and recorded in Book 163, Page 59 of the Town of Castleton Land Records, presently held by the Plaintiff, Community Loan Servicing, LLC f/k/a Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, via Assignment of Mortgage dated March 12, 2018, respectively, the real estate with an address of 702 Birdseye Road, Castleton, VT 05735-0727 will be sold at public auction at 10:00 am on March 30, 2022 at the location of the Property. Property Description. The Property to be sold is all and the same land and premises described in the Mortgage, and further described as follows: Tax Id Number(s): 100100023 Land Situated in the Town of CASTLETON in the County of Rutland in the State of VT. Being a portion of the lands and premises conveyed to Mary P. Sheldon and Edwin M. Sheldon by Quitclaim Deed of Henry J. Battles dated June 16, 1966 and recorded at Volume 51, Page 448 of the Castleton Land Records. The interest of Edwin M. Sheldon was decreed to Mary P. Sheldon by Divorce Decree dated November 16, 1971 and recorded at Volume 54, Page 541 of the Castleton Land Records. Said portion being more particularly described as follows: PARCEL 1 : Commencing at an iron pin driven into the ground on the west side of the Bird's Eye Road, so-called, leading southerly from U, S. Route No. 4, said pin being further situated about 71 feet 6 inches southwesterly of Central Vermont Power Company pole No. 1 5-5/5-15; thence running westerly in a straight line 91 feet, more or less, to an iron pin situated adjacent and just easterly of a fence running north and south; thence running northerly at right angles to the first mentioned bound 386 feet, more or less, to an iron pin driven in the ground near a clump of four elm trees situated at the foot of the hill; thence running east 20 feet, more or less, to an iron pin driven in the ground on the westerly side of said aforementioned road; thence running east 20 feet, more or less, to an iron pin driven in the ground on the westerly side of said aforementioned road; thence running southerly along the westerly side of said highway 400 feet, more or less, to the place of beginning. Together with a right of way for ingress and egress on foot and in vehicles over and upon a certain roadway leading westerly from the Birds Eye Road, so-called, to the southwesterly corner of the premises herein described. Being the same property conveyed to Mary P. Sheldon, by deed dated June 16, 1966 of record in Deed Book 051, Page 448, in the County Clerk's Office. Commonly known as: 702 BIRDSEYE RD, CASTLETON, VT 05735 Terms of Sale. The Property shall be sold "AS IS WHERE IS", to the highest bidder for cash or wire funds only. The sale of the Property is subject to confirmation by the Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division, Rutland Unit. The Property is sold subject to unpaid taxes, municipal assessments, and superior liens, if any. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Mortgage Property Deposit. $10,000.00 to be paid in cash or by certified check by the purchaser at the time of auction, with the balance due at closing. The balance of the purchase price for the Property shall be due and payable within the latter of 10 days from the date of confirmation of said sale by the Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division, Rutland Unit, or 45 days from the date of public auction. If the balance of the purchase price is not paid within the period set forth herein, the deposit shall be forfeited and shall be retained by the Plaintiff herein as agreed liquidation damages and the Property may be offered to the next highest bidder still interested in the Property. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the Property at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale or inquire at Schiller, Knapp, Lefkowitz & Hertzel, LLP at 518-786-9069. Dated: February 25, 2022 Daniel N. Young, Esq. /s/ Daniel N. Young ____ Attorney for the Plaintiff
