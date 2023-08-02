STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO: 22-CV-03406 U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION PLAINTIFF VS. DEVIN L. PARSONS; RUTLAND WEST NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSING SERVICES, INC. AND OCCUPANTS RESIDING AT 139 CURTIS AVE, RUTLAND, VT 05701 DEFENDANT(S) NOTICE OF SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by Devin L. Parsons, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for People's United Bank, National Association, dated November 15, 2017, and recorded in Book 670, at Page 313, of the City of Rutland Land Records, of which mortgage the undersigned is the present holder by Assignment of Mortgage recorded in Book 710, Page 464, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at September 1, 2023 at 01:00 PM at 139 Curtis Ave, Rutland, VT 05701 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To Wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Devin Parsons by Warranty Deed of Patrick St. Lawrence and Nicole St. Lawrence dated November 15, 2017 and recorded November 20, 2017 in Book 670, at Page 310 of the City of Rutland Land Records and further described therein. The description of the property contained in the mortgage shall control in the event of a typographical error in this publication. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Terms of Sale: $10,000.00 to be paid in cash or by certified check by the purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing. The sale is subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. The Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at sale. U.S. Bank National Association /s/ Caryn L. Connolly__ Caryn L. Connolly, Esq. BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC 1080 Main Street, Suite 200 Pawtucket, RI 02860 Caryn.Connolly@BrockandScott.com