Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice All-Purpose Storage - Rutland, VT located at 1331 US RT 7 Rutland VT 05701 intends to hold a Auction of storage units listed below who are in default of payment. The sale will occur as an Online Auction via www.storageauctions.com on 7/17/2023 at 8:00AM. Unless listed otherwise below, the contents consist of household goods and furnishings. Barbara Cobb unit #403; Eric Hanson unit #510; Aubrey Nehez unit #808; John Carmody unit #919. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.